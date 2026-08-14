The vessel’s master informed the PCG that the injured crew member would remain aboard, where the vessel’s medical personnel would attend to and monitor his condition.

The M/V Yin Nian is scheduled to depart for China after completing its loading operations. The Coast Guard Station Southeastern Samar will continue coordinating with the vessel’s master and ship agent and monitor the situation until the vessel safely exits its area of responsibility.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness to respond to maritime incidents and ensuring assistance can be extended when required.

“Our personnel immediately proceeded to the vessel to verify the situation and coordinate directly with its master. They remained on standby should Coast Guard assistance become necessary, as part of our responsibility to ensure the safety of all mariners navigating within our waters,” Gavan said.

The PCG said the response forms part of its commitment to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s “Bagong Pilipinas” vision through the Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) campaign and the Organized National Engagement (ONE) at Sea strategic concept, advancing people-centered service and maritime safety.