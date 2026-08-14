The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) provided first aid to an injured Chinese crew member aboard the M/V Yin Nian, which was anchored off Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, on 13 August 2026.
According to the PCG, it received a report from the Chinese-flagged vessel’s ship agent that a crew member sustained an injury above his left eye after being struck by a pulley chain during hatch-closing operations.
Following the report, PCG personnel immediately proceeded to the vessel to verify the crew member’s condition and coordinate with the vessel’s master.
The vessel’s master informed the PCG that the injured crew member would remain aboard, where the vessel’s medical personnel would attend to and monitor his condition.
The M/V Yin Nian is scheduled to depart for China after completing its loading operations. The Coast Guard Station Southeastern Samar will continue coordinating with the vessel’s master and ship agent and monitor the situation until the vessel safely exits its area of responsibility.
PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness to respond to maritime incidents and ensuring assistance can be extended when required.
“Our personnel immediately proceeded to the vessel to verify the situation and coordinate directly with its master. They remained on standby should Coast Guard assistance become necessary, as part of our responsibility to ensure the safety of all mariners navigating within our waters,” Gavan said.
The PCG said the response forms part of its commitment to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s “Bagong Pilipinas” vision through the Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) campaign and the Organized National Engagement (ONE) at Sea strategic concept, advancing people-centered service and maritime safety.