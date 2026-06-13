Son returns P390K that father stole

At around 1:20 p.m., the woman was walking in the area when she felt someone touch her bag. Moments later, she discovered that the pouch containing the money was missing.

She immediately reported the incident to the La Trinidad Police Station. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as a 44-year-old construction worker from Barangay Tawang, La Trinidad.

A screenshot from the CCTV footage was later circulated on social media, where the suspect’s 19-year-old son recognized him as his father. The student confronted his father, who eventually admitted committing the crime.

According to police, the father expressed remorse and told his son that he wanted to return the stolen money but was afraid to come forward. The son then took it upon himself to bring the money to the police station and disclose what had happened.

Police said the student surrendered P389,750 wrapped in a blue eco-bag. Authorities have yet to explain why the amount returned was higher than the amount initially reported stolen.

Later that same day, the suspect voluntarily went to the police station and admitted his involvement in the theft.

The victim was subsequently invited to meet with the suspect. After the meeting, the businesswoman decided not to pursue charges against him.