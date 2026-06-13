Benguet teen surrenders money stolen by father

At around 1:20 p.m., the businesswoman was walking in the area when she felt someone touch her bag. She later discovered that the pouch containing the money was missing.

She reported the incident to the La Trinidad Police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the area. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 44-year-old construction worker from Barangay Tawang, La Trinidad.

A screenshot from the CCTV footage was later posted on social media, where the suspect's 19-year-old son recognized him as his father. The student confronted his father, who allegedly admitted committing the crime.

According to police, the father told his son that he wanted to correct his wrongdoing and return the stolen money but was afraid to do so. The son then took responsibility and went to the police station with the money, informing authorities about the crime committed by his father.

Police said the student surrendered P389,750 wrapped in a blue eco-bag. Authorities have yet to explain why the amount returned was higher than the amount initially reported stolen.

Later that day, after his son turned over the money, the suspect went to the police station and admitted his involvement in the incident.

The victim was subsequently invited by police to meet with the suspect. She later decided not to file charges against him.