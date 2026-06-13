Benguet teen surrenders money stolen by father

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — A 19-year-old student showed integrity by surrendering nearly P390,000 that had allegedly been stolen by his father from a businesswoman in La Trinidad, Benguet.
On 8 June 2026, the businesswoman was near a bank in Barangay Pico, La Trinidad, when the theft occurred. She was carrying a pouch containing P345,150 intended as payment for vegetables and another P43,000, for a total of P388,150.
At around 1:20 p.m., the businesswoman was walking in the area when she felt someone touch her bag. She later discovered that the pouch containing the money was missing.
She reported the incident to the La Trinidad Police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the area. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 44-year-old construction worker from Barangay Tawang, La Trinidad.
A screenshot from the CCTV footage was later posted on social media, where the suspect's 19-year-old son recognized him as his father. The student confronted his father, who allegedly admitted committing the crime.
According to police, the father told his son that he wanted to correct his wrongdoing and return the stolen money but was afraid to do so. The son then took responsibility and went to the police station with the money, informing authorities about the crime committed by his father.
Police said the student surrendered P389,750 wrapped in a blue eco-bag. Authorities have yet to explain why the amount returned was higher than the amount initially reported stolen.
Later that day, after his son turned over the money, the suspect went to the police station and admitted his involvement in the incident.
The victim was subsequently invited by police to meet with the suspect. She later decided not to file charges against him.