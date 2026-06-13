Philippine Fleet hails first female skipper of a landing dock

In a belated post on Thursday, the Philippine Fleet stated that the Change of Command Ceremony of BRP TARLAC (LD601) was held alongside the Graduation Ceremony of Commander Ken Roger C Jumawan PN(GSC), the outgoing Commanding Officer, LD601.

Jumawan was awarded with the Command-at-Sea Badge and Plaque in recognition of his dedicated leadership and unwavering service to the unit.

Presided over by Commodore Junjie B Tabuada PN, Commander, Sealift Amphibious Force, and together with Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN, Commander, Philippine Fleet, as the Guest of Honor and Speaker, the ceremony marked not only a transition of command but also a defining moment for women in naval leadership.

Commander De Leon’s assumption to command reflects her unwavering dedication to duty and stands as an inspiration to every sailor, a testament that courage, competence, and leadership know no boundaries, while marking a defining moment in advancing women’s leadership within the naval service.