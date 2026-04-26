Financing tie-up boosts Isuzu’s Mindanao access

Security Bank, SBM Leasing Inc., and North-Min Auto Dealership Inc. (NMADI) have entered into a partnership to expand access to Isuzu commercial vehicles for businesses in Mindanao, backed by flexible financing options.
The collaboration integrates dealership access with structured financing, aiming to simplify vehicle acquisition for firms in logistics, construction, and agriculture. The partners said this would enable companies to expand and modernize their fleets more efficiently.
NMADI, an established Isuzu dealer group, will support the initiative through its network across Northern and Western Mindanao, improving client reach and access to vehicles.
Business triumvirate
SBM Leasing Inc. president and CEO Martin Ledesma said the partnership combines the strengths of the three firms to improve access to mobility solutions.
“With integrated financing and dealership access, we make it easier for businesses to invest in the vehicles they need to grow,” Ledesma said, citing the combined reach of Security Bank, the financing expertise of SBM Leasing, and NMADI’s distribution network.
The partners said the initiative comes amid rising demand for transport and logistics capacity in Mindanao, positioning them to support business expansion and regional economic activity.