Hyundai Truck & Bus starts service drive

The activity focuses on preventive checks for trucks and buses used in logistics, public transport, business operations and mobility services.

These vehicles often spend long hours on the road, where even a small problem can lead to lost trips, delayed deliveries or added repair costs.

Under the program, participating dealerships may offer a free 35-point checkup, vehicle inspection through the Global Diagnostic System, actual diagnosis, product orientation, giveaways and freebies.

The 35-point checkup is meant to help spot possible concerns before they become bigger repair issues. The diagnostic inspection uses Hyundai’s service tools to help technicians check the condition of the vehicle more closely.

Hyundai Truck & Bus said the activity is part of its annual effort to reconnect with customers and help keep their vehicles in working condition through proper maintenance and service support.

The campaign also gives customers a chance to speak with dealership service teams about the condition of their units.

This can help operators plan repairs better, avoid surprise breakdowns and keep vehicles ready for daily use.

Commercial vehicles carry a heavier burden than private cars. They move goods, workers, passengers and supplies.

When one unit is sidelined, the effect can be felt by a business, a route or a delivery schedule. That is why preventive service has become a bigger part of fleet ownership.

“At Hyundai Truck & Bus, customer care goes beyond the sale. Through this Before Service Activity, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping our customers’ vehicles dependable, efficient, and ready worthy through proactive aftersales support and reliable service solutions,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and chief executive officer of HARI, said.

HARI is the official distributor of Hyundai Truck & Bus in the Philippines. The company also distributes Chevrolet passenger cars and Volvo passenger cars in the country.

The Before Service Activity is being held through participating Hyundai Truck & Bus dealerships. Customers may visit the brand’s official Facebook page or website for details on dealership participation and service availability.

Hyundai Truck & Bus said the program supports its customer care work beyond vehicle sales.

It also gives owners and fleet operators access to inspections, diagnostics and service advice during the campaign period.

Many truck and bus operators may not get excited about a service visit. It still matters. A checked brake system, an early diagnosis or a needed repair can mean one less breakdown during a workday.

Customers with eligible Hyundai Truck & Bus units may visit participating dealerships until 31 July 2026.