BMW provides 125 ASEAN Summit vehicles

The fleet includes 25 units of the BMW 760i Protection for heads of state. The high-security sedan is built for official use and meets international standards for ballistic and blast resistance.

BMW will also deploy 70 units of the BMW X3 30e xDrive for visiting diplomats. The plug-in hybrid Sports Activity Vehicle will be used for daily summit transport duties.

The company earlier provided 30 units of the BMW i5 eDrive40 in January 2026. These fully electric executive sedans will continue to serve the summit as part of the event’s use of zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles.

BMW Philippines said the partnership supports the summit’s transport requirements while also showing the role of electrified vehicles in official mobility.

The company said the mix of battery-electric models, plug-in hybrids, and protection vehicles was selected to match the needs of the event.

The BMW 760i Protection will be reserved for high-risk and high-level transport. The X3 plug-in hybrids will serve diplomatic movements across the summit schedule. The i5 electric sedans will support executive transport needs.

BMW’s technical teams will also provide round-the-clock support during the summit. The company said this will help keep the fleet ready for official use throughout the event.

In its Facebook post, BMW Philippines said it was proud to support the ASEAN 2026 Summit as leaders from across the region gather in the country. The company said the partnership was tied to its focus on innovation, comfort, and confidence in premium mobility.