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Philippine Navy christens BRP Rajah Lakandula

A photo opportunity during the Christening Ceremony of BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21) held at Quay 7, Naval Operating Base-Subic, Zambales on May 26, 2026. (From left to right: Captain Angelito M Diaz PN(GSC) Commander of Submarine Group; Commodore Julius E Valdez PN, Deputy Commander NETC; Commodore Lorenzo H Bolor Jr PN, Chief of Fleet Staff; Commodore Raul A Regis PN, OCF Commander; Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN, PF Commander; Mrs. Ma Celeste A Orbe, wife of PF Commander and Vessel's Sponsor; Mrs. Maida B Bruce, wife of Atty Bruce; Atty. Roberto M. Bruce Jr., son of former Commanding Officer, ex-BRP Rajah Lakandula (PF4) and a PMA Cavalier Awardee 1983, Captain Roberto H Bruce PN(GSC)(Ret); Captain Steve C Morata PN(GSC), FTDC Superintendent; and Lieutenant Commander Aldwin R Pasicolan PN, Acting Commander, USVU).
A photo opportunity during the Christening Ceremony of BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21) held at Quay 7, Naval Operating Base-Subic, Zambales on May 26, 2026. (From left to right: Captain Angelito M Diaz PN(GSC) Commander of Submarine Group; Commodore Julius E Valdez PN, Deputy Commander NETC; Commodore Lorenzo H Bolor Jr PN, Chief of Fleet Staff; Commodore Raul A Regis PN, OCF Commander; Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN, PF Commander; Mrs. Ma Celeste A Orbe, wife of PF Commander and Vessel's Sponsor; Mrs. Maida B Bruce, wife of Atty Bruce; Atty. Roberto M. Bruce Jr., son of former Commanding Officer, ex-BRP Rajah Lakandula (PF4) and a PMA Cavalier Awardee 1983, Captain Roberto H Bruce PN(GSC)(Ret); Captain Steve C Morata PN(GSC), FTDC Superintendent; and Lieutenant Commander Aldwin R Pasicolan PN, Acting Commander, USVU).Philippine Fleet
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Subic Bay Freeport – The Philippine Navy christened a Rajah-Sulayman-class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) as the BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21) at the Quay 7 of the Naval Operating Base (NOB) in Subic, Zambales on 26 May 2026.

According to Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN, Commander of the Philippine Fleet, the christening ceremony was held as part of its 128th Anniversary celebration where he was the keynote speaker.

A photo opportunity during the Christening Ceremony of BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21) held at Quay 7, Naval Operating Base-Subic, Zambales on May 26, 2026. (From left to right: Captain Angelito M Diaz PN(GSC) Commander of Submarine Group; Commodore Julius E Valdez PN, Deputy Commander NETC; Commodore Lorenzo H Bolor Jr PN, Chief of Fleet Staff; Commodore Raul A Regis PN, OCF Commander; Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN, PF Commander; Mrs. Ma Celeste A Orbe, wife of PF Commander and Vessel's Sponsor; Mrs. Maida B Bruce, wife of Atty Bruce; Atty. Roberto M. Bruce Jr., son of former Commanding Officer, ex-BRP Rajah Lakandula (PF4) and a PMA Cavalier Awardee 1983, Captain Roberto H Bruce PN(GSC)(Ret); Captain Steve C Morata PN(GSC), FTDC Superintendent; and Lieutenant Commander Aldwin R Pasicolan PN, Acting Commander, USVU).
BRP Rajah Lakandula arrives at NOB Subic

“Today’s unveiling of the ship’s name and bow number represents more than identity – it represents purpose. It reflects the continuing modernization of the Philippine Navy and our resolve to build a force that is more capable, responsive, and prepared to protect our maritime domain,” Orbe said.

The ceremony formally unveiled the ship’s name and bow number which marks an important milestone in the vessel’s integration into the Philippine Navy fleet and symbolizing its future role in strengthening the country’s maritime defense and security capabilities.

“As we formally christen BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21), may she sail with honor, strength, and purpose. May she serve as a symbol of courage, dedication, and national pride for generations of Filipino sailors to come,” he added.

BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21), a Rajah-Sulayman-class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), reflects the Philippine Navy’s continuing efforts to build a modern, multi-capable, self-reliant, and credible force capable of addressing evolving maritime challenges and safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

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