Philippine Navy christens BRP Rajah Lakandula

“Today’s unveiling of the ship’s name and bow number represents more than identity – it represents purpose. It reflects the continuing modernization of the Philippine Navy and our resolve to build a force that is more capable, responsive, and prepared to protect our maritime domain,” Orbe said.

The ceremony formally unveiled the ship’s name and bow number which marks an important milestone in the vessel’s integration into the Philippine Navy fleet and symbolizing its future role in strengthening the country’s maritime defense and security capabilities.

“As we formally christen BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21), may she sail with honor, strength, and purpose. May she serve as a symbol of courage, dedication, and national pride for generations of Filipino sailors to come,” he added.

BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21), a Rajah-Sulayman-class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), reflects the Philippine Navy’s continuing efforts to build a modern, multi-capable, self-reliant, and credible force capable of addressing evolving maritime challenges and safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.