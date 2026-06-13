PCG to continue monitoring Chinese research vessels at Scarborough Shoal

“On the part of the government, we [PCG] are still conducting continuous maritime domain awareness flight, monitoring, and also challenging the two Chinese research vessels inside the Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said during a news forum on Saturday.

He said the PCG has also deployed vessels to maintain sovereignty patrols in the area.

Tarriela said coast guard monitoring recently showed Chinese research vessels moving within the shoal, including shifting positions toward its northern section.

He also described the presence of movable platforms supported by service boats.

“That would be speculative on my part to explain the objective why they bring the platform,” he said when asked about the vessels operating in shallow waters.

He added that the Chinese platforms remain in the northernmost part of the shoal and are supported by four metal stilts that allow movement within the area.

China, PCG trade accusations

The Chinese Embassy on Saturday accused Tarriela of “cherry-picking” facts and “manipulating public opinion” in his statements on Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea.

“China has repeatedly pointed out that if "transparency" is what Mr. Tarriela truly wants, then every time he goes on an attack, post the full facts that China has laid out right alongside it,” Chinese Embassy spokesperson Guo Wei said.

“But Mr. Tarriela plays deaf and dumb on that, never daring to respond, because presenting the full picture would instantly expose its fake "transparency" ploy,” he added.

Tarriela rejected the accusation.

“I don’t think we are pretending to be deaf and I am not playing dumb. I think [that] it is the Chinese Embassy was speaking for themselves because what we are reporting—whatever is happening in the West Philippine Sea—is anchored with facts,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy reiterated that China’s position on maritime disputes is consistent, saying it remains committed to dialogue and managing differences at sea.

Tarriela, however, said the Philippines continues to uphold international law.

“For the Philippine government, we have been very consistent, we adhere to the 2016 Arbitral Ruling Award and we respect the UNCLOS,” he said.

“If there’s one decision point that we need to respect, that would be [to] adhere with the international law," he added.

The embassy also said China’s scientific research activities in Scarborough Shoal are lawful operations conducted within its sovereignty claims.