Gilas boys secure FIBA U18 Asia Cup ticket

A jumper from Ethan Matthew Aguas in the 9:12-mark in the first quarter ignited a 17-0 run for the Philippines.

The Malaysians were unable to bother their fancied foes after that scoring blitz.

Cagurungan’s triple with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Gilas Youth their biggest lead of the game at 66 points, 113-47.

Prince Cariño scored 21 points for the Philippines as he drained all 10 of his attempts on the field while Joaquin Tovera had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kuan Yit Lim was the only Malaysian to reach double digits, scoring 10 points.

The Philippines will face the winner between Thailand and Indonesia for the title with the time and date yet to be announced.