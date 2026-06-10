Gilas boys crush Vietnamese by 93

A putback jumper by Ziv Gabriel Espinas, the son of six-time Philippine Basketball Association champion Gabby Espinas, with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter sparked a 22-7 run that allowed Gilas Youth to dictate the tempo early on before unleashing a strong finishing kick to seal a 93-point demolition.

Gilas Youth flexed its muscles by grabbing 59 rebounds compared to Vietnam’s 26 and dominating the assist department, 29-8.

University of the Philippines rookie Joaquin Tovera added 16 points while Hans Patagoc and Andrew Chio contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Filipinos, who posted a 95-point lead off a basket by JB Cagurungan with 1:06 left in the game, 121-25.

Louis Razon, Prince Cariño and Patrick Pasinos chipped in 11 points apiece as Gilas Youth prepares to face another lightweight squad in Singapore on Thursday.