Gilas boys crush Vietnamese by 93

Gilas Pilipinas Youth demolished Vietnam, 121-28, to kick off its campaign in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers at the Chankapoh Gym in Krabi, Thailand on Wednesday.
University of the East standout Ethan Aguas fired 19 points and six rebounds for Gilas Pilipinas, which posted its first win in this event that serves as qualifier to the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Ahmedabad, India, from 13 to 23 August.
A putback jumper by Ziv Gabriel Espinas, the son of six-time Philippine Basketball Association champion Gabby Espinas, with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter sparked a 22-7 run that allowed Gilas Youth to dictate the tempo early on before unleashing a strong finishing kick to seal a 93-point demolition.
Gilas Youth flexed its muscles by grabbing 59 rebounds compared to Vietnam’s 26 and dominating the assist department, 29-8.
University of the Philippines rookie Joaquin Tovera added 16 points while Hans Patagoc and Andrew Chio contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Filipinos, who posted a 95-point lead off a basket by JB Cagurungan with 1:06 left in the game, 121-25.
Louis Razon, Prince Cariño and Patrick Pasinos chipped in 11 points apiece as Gilas Youth prepares to face another lightweight squad in Singapore on Thursday.