DOLE job fairs deliver 4,476 hires

According to data from the DoLE Bureau of Local Employment, a total of 4,476 job seekers were hired on the spot during this year’s job fairs, surpassing the figures recorded in previous years. The number exceeded the 3,665 hired on the spot in 2022, 3,422 in 2023, 3,651 in 2024 and 3,722 in 2025.

Held in 61 locations nationwide, the DoLE Trabaho Agad Job Fairs directly connected job seekers with prospective employers, allowing qualified applicants to receive immediate job offers and begin the process of entering the workforce.

Among those hired on the spot were production operators, service crew members, cashiers, sales associates, baggers, teachers, packagers, customer service representatives, clerks and store clerks, reflecting employment opportunities available across a broad range of industries.