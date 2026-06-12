Why is parking always so hard to find?

The drive is supposed to end when you arrive.

Instead, many motorists begin a second journey. They enter a parking lot or structure, find it full and start circling. What should have been a quick stop turns into a hunt. It becomes a game of surveying roads and corners for a space just large enough and out of the way to leave a vehicle.

Most drivers know the feeling. It happens at shopping malls on weekends and restaurants during the dinner rush. It happens in business districts on ordinary weekdays when people need to attend meetings or report for work. The common assumption is that Metro Manila lacks parking spaces. The reality, however, is more complicated.

The National Building Code already requires parking for residential buildings, offices, schools, hospitals, hotels and commercial developments. In addition, our cities have dedicated basement garages, podium parking levels and stand-alone parking structures. Parking is already a standard part of urban development, yet shortages remain. Illegal parking frequently emerges where parking demand exceeds available supply that ends up occupying public roads and other unintended spaces.