We need more public restrooms in Metro Manila

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF UNSPLASH/BUCHEN WANG

When sanitation is missing from public space, it becomes more than inconvenience — it becomes a public health risk.Metro Manila does have public restrooms but they exist only in isolated facilities such as transport hubs, markets, and government buildings. Unlike other cities, there is no comprehensive, well-maintained, and accessible public restroom network supported by a sustained government program.

The consequences of this extend beyond inconvenience as it is also a matter of public sanitation. Seasonal data from the Department of Health consistently show spikes in leptospirosis following floods as the possibility of disease spreading increases as human waste is left to fester. In such conditions, the absence of sanitation infrastructure becomes a clear public health risk.