How Bicutan Exit slows down SLEX

There are few places in Metro Manila more capable of testing a driver’s patience than the Bicutan Exit. For anyone from the south or who regularly visits it, it’s a portion of SLEX that looks close to Metro Manila on the map but actually takes up a noticeable part of the trip.

Traffic flows smoothly for kilometers as vehicles settle into a steady rhythm. Then, somewhere approaching Bicutan, a sea of brake lights begins to appear up ahead. What had been an expressway suddenly feels like a parking lot.

For many motorists, the delay has become so predictable that it is simply accepted as part of the journey. Entire routines are quietly shaped around the expectation that traffic will inevitably begin near this one particular interchange.