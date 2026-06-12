PNP launches probe into Senate website hacking

“While we are relieved that no sensitive or confidential data was compromised in this defacement, an attack on a vital government institution remains a serious breach of security,” Nartatez said.

“The PNP, through the Anti-Cybercrime Group, will work closely with Senate officials and relevant government agencies to assess the incident, preserve digital evidence, strengthen cybersecurity measures to prevent similar attacks in the future, and identify and arrest the perpetrators behind this unauthorized modification,” he added.

The hacking incident, detected on 11 June, involved an unauthorized modification of the Senate’s website attributed to the group “Nullsec Philippines.”

According to the Senate Electronic Data Processing-Management Information System Bureau, technical teams immediately activated security protocols to contain the issue and initiate a comprehensive investigation.

The bureau clarified that the website primarily hosts publicly accessible documents, meaning no confidential records were vulnerable during the breach.