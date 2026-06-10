PNP deploys over 12,000 personnel for Independence Day in NCR

Police Regional Offices across the country have activated their security plans and coordinated with local government units, event organizers and partner agencies to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of Independence Day activities.

The celebrations, themed "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan," will include flag-raising ceremonies, wreath-laying rites, civic and military parades, cultural presentations and other public gatherings expected to draw thousands of participants.

In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has deployed 12,414 personnel and force multipliers to secure major Independence Day events.

The deployment includes 11,675 PNP personnel, 143 personnel from partner units and 596 force multipliers.

Security operations will focus on key venues, including Rizal Park, the Parada ng Kalayaan route, the Andres Bonifacio Monument, the Mausoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolucion and the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine.

Additional police personnel have also been stationed along the route from Malacañang Palace to Rizal Park, around Malacañang, near the United States Embassy, at law enforcement checkpoints and other strategic locations to manage traffic, maintain public order and provide immediate assistance when needed.

The PNP said the preparations are in line with its Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which emphasizes operational readiness, proactive policing and effective public service during major national events.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization remains fully prepared to ensure the safety of participants throughout the celebration.

"As we commemorate the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence, the PNP stands ready to ensure that our fellow Filipinos can participate in the celebration safely and with peace of mind. Our personnel across the country have been instructed to remain alert, responsive, and committed to providing the best possible service to the public," Nartatez said.

He also urged the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of all Independence Day activities.

The PNP said it will continue working with local government units, partner agencies and community stakeholders to safeguard the nationwide observance.