Modern urban living at its best

PonteFino Estates has officially expanded its mixed-use portfolio with the launch of Accent Tower, a landmark development positioned as Batangas City’s first 10-story SOHO condominium within a PEZA-registered IT business park.
The project forms part of The Forum at PonteFino Estates, reinforcing its long-term direction toward integrated, future-ready urban living anchored on work-life convergence.
Framed within a broader township vision, Accent Tower strengthens PonteFino’s push toward a 15-minute city model in Batangas, positioning the province as a key southern anchor of the Luzon Economic Corridor, where residential, commercial, and lifestyle nodes are designed to operate within seamless proximity.
A strategic SOHO address inside a growing economic hub
Rising within The Forum, a PEZA-registered IT Business Park, Accent Tower introduces a curated mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, offered in both residential and SOHO configurations. The development is designed to support evolving urban lifestyles where home, work, and investment utility intersect in a single address.
Located along the Batangas–Tabangao–Lobo Road and directly accessible via the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 network, the project sits in a highly connected corridor across from SM City Batangas. The surrounding area is already home to over 100 major corporations, reinforcing Batangas City’s position as a rising commercial and industrial center with strong links to Metro Manila, including Makati.
“Accent Tower is a direct response to the needs of a modern Batangas City,” said Ramon Ricardo V. Gutierrez, president and CEO of PonteFino Group. “By placing world-class residential and SOHO units inside our PEZA-certified IT Park, we are creating a strategic address for professionals and investors who value proximity to work and building a core piece of the city’s first 15-minute city.”
Infrastructure momentum shaping long-term value
Batangas City’s growth narrative is increasingly tied to national infrastructure development. The planned Subic–Clark–Manila–Batangas Railway is expected to integrate key economic zones directly with the Port of Batangas, strengthening logistics efficiency across Luzon.
At the same time, expressway expansion projects such as SLEX Toll Road 4 are expected to further reduce travel time between key growth centers, reinforcing Batangas City’s role as a strategic gateway for trade, industry and residential expansion.
As a designated Digital City under national IT-BPM programs, Batangas City is also steadily attracting white-collar employment, adding a new layer of demand beyond its traditional industrial base. For investors, Accent Tower sits at the intersection of these converging fundamentals, transport, talent migration, and economic decentralization.
Multiple lifestyle configurations
Accent Tower is positioned as a flexible urban asset designed to accommodate different life stages and investment strategies.
Studio units (22.30–25.60 sqm) cater to young professionals, first-time SOHO users, and rental investors seeking compact live-work efficiency within a PEZA-registered address.
One-bedroom units (51.20–58.60 sqm) offer a balanced layout for couples and relocating professionals, with defined living, working, and resting spaces.
Two-bedroom units (76.80–84.20 sqm) are designed for growing families and investors targeting mid to upper-tier executive tenants from within The Forum’s business ecosystem.
Three-bedroom units (117.55 sqm) represent the development’s most expansive configuration, ideal for multi-generational households or premium investors seeking long-term asset stability and flexibility.
Advancing Batangas City’s 15-minute township vision
Accent Tower sits within PonteFino Estates’ broader masterplan to build Batangas City’s first true 15-minute city, where daily essentials are within walking or biking distance. Within a 400-meter radius are key lifestyle and institutional anchors including education, healthcare, religious and retail destinations such as Lyceum of the Philippines–Batangas and nearby community facilities.
The walkable design reduces dependency on long commutes, improves urban efficiency and supports a more sustainable daily rhythm for residents.
Ultimately, Accent Tower reflects a guiding principle embedded across PonteFino Estates’ development philosophy: properties that remain relevant, resilient, and livable over time are more likely to protect long-term value, turning location into both a lifestyle advantage and a strategic investment position.