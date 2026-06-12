Modern urban living at its best

A strategic SOHO address inside a growing economic hub

Rising within The Forum, a PEZA-registered IT Business Park, Accent Tower introduces a curated mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, offered in both residential and SOHO configurations. The development is designed to support evolving urban lifestyles where home, work, and investment utility intersect in a single address.

Located along the Batangas–Tabangao–Lobo Road and directly accessible via the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 network, the project sits in a highly connected corridor across from SM City Batangas. The surrounding area is already home to over 100 major corporations, reinforcing Batangas City’s position as a rising commercial and industrial center with strong links to Metro Manila, including Makati.

“Accent Tower is a direct response to the needs of a modern Batangas City,” said Ramon Ricardo V. Gutierrez, president and CEO of PonteFino Group. “By placing world-class residential and SOHO units inside our PEZA-certified IT Park, we are creating a strategic address for professionals and investors who value proximity to work and building a core piece of the city’s first 15-minute city.”

Infrastructure momentum shaping long-term value

Batangas City’s growth narrative is increasingly tied to national infrastructure development. The planned Subic–Clark–Manila–Batangas Railway is expected to integrate key economic zones directly with the Port of Batangas, strengthening logistics efficiency across Luzon.

At the same time, expressway expansion projects such as SLEX Toll Road 4 are expected to further reduce travel time between key growth centers, reinforcing Batangas City’s role as a strategic gateway for trade, industry and residential expansion.

As a designated Digital City under national IT-BPM programs, Batangas City is also steadily attracting white-collar employment, adding a new layer of demand beyond its traditional industrial base. For investors, Accent Tower sits at the intersection of these converging fundamentals, transport, talent migration, and economic decentralization.