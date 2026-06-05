Living along EDSA: Where the city moves, lives and connects

More than Metro Manila’s most recognizable thoroughfare, EDSA is where the city’s daily rhythm unfolds.
It links the country’s biggest business districts, lifestyle destinations, transport networks, shopping hubs and growing urban communities, making it one of the few corridors that truly connects every aspect of city life.
As modern homebuyers place greater value on convenience, mobility and flexibility, living along EDSA offers something increasingly important: the ability to stay close to the moments, opportunities and experiences that matter most.
Because in 2026, luxury is no longer just about space. It is about access.
Across Metro Manila, SMDC developments along the EDSA corridor reflect the many ways people are redefining urban living today.
For those who thrive in the city’s fast lane
Fame Residences and Light 2 Residences, Mandaluyong
For professionals constantly balancing meetings, commutes, workouts, dinners and everything in between, location can make all the difference.
Situated within Mandaluyong’s highly connected urban district, Fame Residences and Light 2 Residences place residents within easy reach of MRT stations, major thoroughfares, retail destinations and key business centers such as Ortigas, Makati, and BGC.
The result is a lifestyle built around efficiency.Less time spent in traffic means more time for the things that matter — whether that is catching up with friends after work, fitting in a morning workout, or simply enjoying a slower start to the day.
With dining, shopping and everyday essentials conveniently nearby, daily routines become smoother and more effortless.
It is no surprise that the area continues to attract strong residential and rental demand, driven by its accessibility and proximity to major employment hubs.
For today’s urban residents, convenience has evolved from a nice-to-have into an essential part of everyday living.
The center of Quezon City’s new energy
Glam Residences
Quezon City has evolved into one of Metro Manila’s most dynamic lifestyle and commercial destinations.
From thriving business districts and creative spaces, to emerging retail concepts, dining hotspots and entertainment hubs, the city continues to attract a growing community of professionals, entrepreneurs and young achievers.
At the heart of this vibrant landscape is Glam Residences.
Located within one of Quezon City’s most active commercial corridors, it offers residents seamless access to offices, lifestyle destinations and major transport routes while keeping them connected to the city’s ever-evolving energy.
Whether it is a quick coffee run before work, an after-hours dinner, or a spontaneous weekend outing, everything feels closer and more accessible.
As infrastructure projects and commercial developments continue to shape the district, the area remains a compelling address for both homeowners and investors seeking long-term growth potential.
For many young professionals, Quezon City represents a new kind of urban lifestyle — one that blends accessibility, culture, convenience and opportunity within a thriving community.
A more balanced side of Makati
Jade Residences and Mint Residences
While connectivity remains a priority, many city dwellers are searching for something equally valuable: balance.
Within Makati, Jade Residences and Mint Residences offer a refreshing alternative, providing easy access to the city’s major business and lifestyle districts while maintaining a more relaxed residential atmosphere.
Located near the Chino Roces area, both developments allow residents to stay close to offices, commercial centers and major roads without being immersed in the constant pace of the city’s busiest corridors.
It is a lifestyle that offers professionals the best of both worlds. Close enough to stay connected. Quiet enough to recharge.
For many residents, this creates a healthier and more sustainable daily rhythm, where work, leisure and personal time can coexist more naturally.
The location also benefits from Makati’s enduring appeal as one of Metro Manila’s strongest residential and rental markets, helping support long-term value and investment potential.
Nearby, Red Residences further reflects the continued demand for well-connected Makati living, offering a ready-for-occupancy address with convenient access to the city’s business, lifestyle and entertainment districts.
The new value of urban living
As Metro Manila continues to evolve, EDSA remains more than just a road.
It serves as a lifeline that connects people to opportunities, careers, communities, experiences and the everyday moments that shape city life.
Whether it is the accessibility of Mandaluyong, the vibrant energy of Quezon City, the balanced lifestyle of Makati, or the evolving work-live communities emerging across Metro Manila, each address offers its own vision of what modern urban living can be.
Because today, choosing a home is not simply about having a Metro Manila address.
It is about living closer to the life you want —staying connected to where you work, where you unwind, where you grow and where your story continues to unfold.