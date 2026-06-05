Living along EDSA: Where the city moves, lives and connects

More than Metro Manila’s most recognizable thoroughfare, EDSA is where the city’s daily rhythm unfolds.

It links the country’s biggest business districts, lifestyle destinations, transport networks, shopping hubs and growing urban communities, making it one of the few corridors that truly connects every aspect of city life.

As modern homebuyers place greater value on convenience, mobility and flexibility, living along EDSA offers something increasingly important: the ability to stay close to the moments, opportunities and experiences that matter most.

Because in 2026, luxury is no longer just about space. It is about access.

Across Metro Manila, SMDC developments along the EDSA corridor reflect the many ways people are redefining urban living today.