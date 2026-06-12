DENR probes overnight tree removal along Roxas Boulevard

Agency enforcement personnel were deployed to conduct an immediate site inspection to verify the circumstances surrounding the Thursday night incident, the DENR said in an official statement.

The investigation focuses on whether contractors violated environmental protocols or breached permit conditions during the “earthballing” process.

Earthballing is a transplanting method where a tree is dug up with its root ball intact so it can be replanted elsewhere.

The DENR stressed that it will pursue legal, administrative and permit-related actions against responsible parties, including both contractors and permit holders, if the activities are found to be unauthorized or improperly executed.