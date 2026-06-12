Chauca trey powers Black Bulls past Steel

Basilan got two chances to force overtime, but veterans John Wilson and Jervy Cruz missed hurried triple attempts from the corner, respectively, allowing Quezon City to raise its record to 7-5 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The 31-year-old Chauca, a former Adamson University standout acquired from the Valenzuela City Darkhorse, chalked up 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to capture the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Jake Agoncillo, who carded 10 points and four rebounds in the tight game that saw neither team lead in double figures.

Trailing, 61-70, the Black Bulls unleashed a 17-6 run, capped by a Wilson triple, to seize control, 78-76, with 3 minutes and 37 seconds left.

Basilan, still searching for cohesion with the inclusion of five players, skidded to 5-7.

Wilson finished with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, newcomer Mark Sangco pooled 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Cruz notched 13 points and five rebounds.

The other Basilan newcomers were Kenneth Mocon (5 points), Jan Jamon (5), Ralph Robin (4), and Mac Tallo (0).

Meanwhile, Pasig City ripped Rizal XentroMall, 92-65, in the opener, while Bataan thumped Bacolod, 113-62, in the second game.

Drilling in 18 triples, the Bataan Risers led as far as 113-62 en route to a 5-7 card.

Gary David paced Bataan with 16 points, spiked by four triples, four assists and two rebounds, followed by Chito Jaime with 13 points, laced by three triples, and four rebounds; Hance Lleva with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; Robbi Darang, with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Alex Ramos, with 11 points plus seven rebounds.

Bacolod tumbled to 3-11 as only Ian Melencio struck back with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.