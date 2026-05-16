Mindoro, Bulacan clobber MPBL foes

Mindoro and Bulacan bested separate rivals to gain traction in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Victory Coliseum in San Rafael, Bulacan on Friday.
The Mindoro Tamaraws, responding to the steering of new coach Egay Macaraya, subdued the Basilan Steel, 83-75, in the second game, while the Bulacan Kuyas, egged on by the hometown crowd, defeated Manila Batang Quiapo, 85-78, in the nightcap of a triple-bill.
With Bambam Gamalinda and JC Recto at the firing end, Mindoro pulled away, 82-68, before Basilan’s John Byron Villarias capped his 12-point binge with a four-point play and Jayvee Casio canned a triple to reduce the gap, 75-82, with 41.5 seconds left.
Mindoro, with Gamalinda chalking up 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks, and Recto pooling 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, improved to 3-4 and pulled Basilan down to 4-4 despite John Wilson’s 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals, and Villarias’ 20 points plus six rebounds.
Bulacan banked on Baliwag’s Jeremy Cruz’s 18 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, and Mart James Barrera’s 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to climb to 3-4.
San Ildefonso’s Andre Acop supported with 10 points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks, followed by Malolos’ Benedict Benedictos, with 10 points and three rebounds.
Manila skidded to 1-6 despite Mark Doligon’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, John Ashley Faa’s 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals, and Alfred Sedillo’s 10 points plus seven rebounds.