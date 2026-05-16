Mindoro, Bulacan clobber MPBL foes

Mindoro and Bulacan bested separate rivals to gain traction in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Victory Coliseum in San Rafael, Bulacan on Friday.

The Mindoro Tamaraws, responding to the steering of new coach Egay Macaraya, subdued the Basilan Steel, 83-75, in the second game, while the Bulacan Kuyas, egged on by the hometown crowd, defeated Manila Batang Quiapo, 85-78, in the nightcap of a triple-bill.