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Bong Go pushes aid for quake-hit students, families in Mindanao

Bong Go pushes aid for quake-hit students, families in Mindanao
Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go official website.
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Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go has called for stronger government support for students and families affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on 8 June, saying education must remain a priority as communities recover from the disaster.

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Go said many families were forced to prioritize safety over the opening of classes, urging authorities to provide timely financial assistance and education-related interventions for affected learners. He cited Republic Act No. 12077, which automatically suspends student loan payments in areas placed under a state of calamity, and Republic Act No. 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System to improve access to education for underserved learners.

According to the Office of Civil Defense Region XII, the earthquake claimed 38 lives, left four people missing and injured 478 others as of 9 June, while more than 1,200 aftershocks were recorded. Go also reiterated the need to strengthen disaster preparedness, citing the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which institutionalizes the establishment of disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

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