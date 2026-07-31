"Umaasa tayo na ang pangakong mapagaan ang singil sa kuryente ay hindi mauuwi lamang sa pangako. Ang mahalaga ay maramdaman ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino ang tunay na ginhawa sa kanilang buwanang bayarin," Go said.

He added that lower electricity bills could help families manage their household expenses.

"Sa panahon ngayon, malaking bagay na ang bawat pisong matitipid ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya dapat siguraduhin nating ang bawat repormang isinusulong ay may tunay na epekto sa kanilang pamumuhay," he said.

Go said proposals to reduce electricity charges should undergo legislative deliberation to ensure that any reforms are sustainable and beneficial to consumers.

He also called for greater transparency and accountability in the power sector, saying consumers should only be charged costs that are fair and reasonable.

The senator issued the statement after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fifth State of the Nation Address, urged Congress to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) to prohibit electricity system losses, including the corresponding value-added tax, from being passed on to consumers.

Go said he supports the proposed amendments to the law.

He also acknowledged concerns raised by stakeholders in the power industry. The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), through Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho, said it respects the President's proposal but noted that a certain level of technical system loss is unavoidable in operating an electric distribution system.

"While distribution utilities like MERALCO continue to invest in modernizing and upgrading facilities and deploying technologies that reduce system losses, a certain level of technical losses remains inherent in operating an electric distribution system," Aperocho said in a 28 July interview.

In response, Go said Congress should thoroughly study the proposal and consult distribution utilities, consumer groups, and energy experts before finalizing any amendments.

"Makikinig tayo sa lahat ng panig. Ngunit sa huli, ang dapat manaig ay ang kapakanan ng ordinaryong Pilipino. Ang layunin natin ay magkaroon ng maayos, maaasahan, at abot-kayang serbisyo ng kuryente," he said.

Go added that the effectiveness of the proposed reforms should ultimately be measured by whether consumers see lower electricity bills.

"Ang sukatan ng tagumpay ay hindi kung gaano kaganda ang sinabi, kundi kung talagang bumababa ang singil sa kuryente ng ating mga kababayan. Iyon ang dapat nating tutukan," he said.