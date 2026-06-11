Winwyn Marquez speaks out on Filipina identity

Drawing from her own experience competing abroad, Marquez recalled stepping onto an unfamiliar international stage where she stood alongside women from different cultures and backgrounds. Despite being far from home, she said she never felt that being Filipino was something she had to compensate for.

The actress admitted that the controversy struck a personal chord, not because of a single word, but because of the message she believed it conveyed.

“I’ve always believed that success comes from hard work, dedication, character, yung sacrifice and the pride you have in representing your country. Not from what’s in your blood,” she wrote.

Marquez stressed that pageantry—and any platform that carries the Philippine flag—should celebrate commitment, integrity, and genuine service rather than place value on lineage. For her, the measure of a representative lies in the effort invested and the honor with which the country is carried on the global stage.

She also expressed disappointment over statements that were later clarified or reinterpreted, noting the importance of accountability, especially for individuals who understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the Philippine sash.

As someone who has proudly represented the country internationally, Marquez underscored that the issue goes beyond discussions about being “half” or “pure.” Instead, she believes the conversation should focus on patriotism, hard work, and a sincere desire to uplift the nation.

“Because at the end of the day, this has nothing to do with being half or pure. If your heart is for your country, if you’re willing to put in the work, and if you represent it with pride, that’s all that should matter,” she said.

Her statement has resonated with many pageant followers who see representation not as a matter of bloodlines, but as a reflection of passion, commitment, and pride in being Filipino.