Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said the company's performance reflects disciplined execution and long-term investments that continue to strengthen its businesses and support the Philippine economy.

AEV's largest earnings contributor remained AboitizPower, which generated P10 billion in net income after expanding its renewable energy portfolio through the integration of the 797-megawatt Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan Hydroelectric Power Plant Complex and the completion of new solar power facilities in Olongapo, Armenia, and San Manuel.

UnionBank contributed P3.4 billion to AEV after posting P6.9 billion in net income and expanding its customer base to 19.3 million, supported by continued investments in digital banking and consumer lending.

The food and beverage business contributed P4 billion in net income, supported by stronger demand for flour, animal feeds, pet food, specialty nutrition products, and Coca-Cola products.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz InfraCapital expanded its airport, telecommunications, and water infrastructure businesses, while the company's real estate arm continued developing residential communities and industrial estates to attract investments and create jobs.

As of 30 June 2026, AEV reported P1 trillion in consolidated assets, P86.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and a 0.9x net debt-to-equity ratio, providing capacity for further investments in growth projects.