Users can also pay bills to more than 2,200 accredited billers and purchase prepaid mobile load at no cost.

BDO Pay also supports free QR transactions, including QRPh payments using a BDO debit card, Scan to Pay using a BDO credit card, QR-enabled ATM cash withdrawals and deposits, and fund transfers through InstaPay QR.

The app enables users to pay directly from their linked BDO deposit account or credit card without the need to cash in funds. It also provides access to discounts, cashback offers, and a centralized platform for tracking and redeeming rewards points.

To encourage wider adoption, BDO Pay launched a referral program running from 1 July to 30 September 2026. Existing users who refer a new customer through the app will receive ₱100 in cash credits, while the new user will receive ₱50 after completing registration using the referral code.

The referral code can be accessed through the app's "Refer a Friend" feature under the More menu.

BDO said the initiative aims to make digital payments more convenient and affordable while rewarding customers for introducing the platform to family and friends.