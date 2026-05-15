Gazini Ganados Embraces Filipino-Palestinian Roots on the Global Stage at MGI All Stars

Gazini Ganados stepped into the spotlight with a message deeply rooted in identity, resilience, and heritage as she officially introduced herself as one of the contestants of the inaugural Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 .

In her introduction video released by Miss Grand International , Ganados reflected on her Filipino-Palestinian background, describing herself as “a woman of dual heritage” shaped by two cultures connected by strength and perseverance.

“From islands where the sun always returns, where strength is gentle and resilience is something you inherit before you understand it,” she said. “And from a land that lives in fragments and names echoed, memories carried, in roots that refuse to disappear.”

The beauty queen spoke about embracing both sides of her identity, emphasizing that her heritage has become a source of empowerment rather than division.

“I stand here as the meeting of the two worlds,” Ganados declared. “A woman not divided by heritage but empowered by it. That beauty is not just what we see but it is what we stand for. Not divided but defined, not unfinished but becoming.”

She concluded her message with a powerful statement that resonated with pageant fans online: “I am not just a story to be told, I am a story unfolding.”

Ganados is among the five Filipina delegates competing in the first-ever edition of MGI All Stars, a competition that welcomes former international pageant contestants, including women and trans women from around the world.

Before joining the Thailand-based competition, Ganados represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2019 , where she secured a spot in the Top 20 and became known for her commanding stage presence and strong advocacy-driven performances.