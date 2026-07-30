"As the first and leading legal online live Color Game in the Philippines, we continue to invest in secure technology, transparent operations, and a premium entertainment experience rooted in local culture," Spytma said.

He added that the company remains committed to promoting responsible gaming while setting new benchmarks for the local gaming industry.

Casino Plus said its ongoing WinsDay Billion Drop promotion, which features prize drops totaling ₱1 billion, is implemented alongside strict corporate governance measures.

The company said all platform activities are subject to age verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, and oversight by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

Casino Plus said it will continue combining product innovation with consumer protection, institutional governance, and responsible business practices as the country's regulated digital gaming sector continues to grow.

The company also reminded players that gaming should be viewed solely as a form of entertainment and not as a source of income or financial relief. It emphasized that all gaming outcomes are determined by chance and encouraged players to gamble responsibly and within their means.