VLF REVIEWS PART 2: ‘Balat Kalabaw,’ ‘Pusong Mamon’

This is the second and final part of my Virgin Labfest XXI reviews, covering Sets C and D.

Set C: ‘Balat Kalabaw’

“Balat Kalabaw” (carabao skin) is a collection of dramas about characters who develop thick skin and resilience to survive, yet reveal the turmoil beneath their emotional toughness.

‘Elehiya’

Like one of its lines, Elehiya is a theater of and for men. The Palanca-winning playwright returns to VLF with a drama about men’s difficulty in expressing emotions. In the case of a father and son, silence and repression fracture the relationship.