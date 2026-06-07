VLF REVIEWS PART 1: ‘Tengang Kawali’, ‘Kapit Tuko’

When you’re a playwright, you strip away masks and notions of what is acceptable, and walk naked on the page without shame.

Here, the stage becomes a space where modesty, religious constraints, and societal rules are shed to reveal the innermost psyche.

Here are my reviews of Sets A and B of the ongoing Virgin Labfest 2026.

Set A: ‘Tengang Kawali’

A “tengang kawali” is someone who deliberately ignores what they hear, pretending not to listen or refusing to acknowledge uncomfortable truths. This is the political set — a commentary on society, governance, corruption, greed, and oppression.

1. 'Password123, Pilipinas321'

What begins as a jargon-heavy exchange between co-workers involved in cybercrime suddenly escalates into a tense finale. Playwright Anthony Kim Vergara, an IT professional by trade, may have drawn inspiration from the 2023 ransomware attack on PhilHealth.

Beneath the computer jokes and technical language lies an unsettling portrait of the country's casual tolerance for corruption. From petty scams to large-scale fraud, the play examines a disturbing nonchalance toward theft and greed. The set design is particularly impressive.

2. 'Patayin ang mga Surot'

Floyd Scott Tiogangco’s EJK-themed play relies heavily on stars Donna Cariaga and Lian Silverio for its laughs. The CCP Black Box Theater frequently erupts as the married couple trades banter on the final night of Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency.

The play is highly predictable, with the surot (bedbug) serving as an obvious metaphor that I will not spoil. While it offers little in the way of fresh insight and largely pokes fun at DDS culture, Cariaga and Silverio’s impeccable comedic timing elevates this lowbrow comedy. Beneath the humor, however, lies a portrait of the drug war and its victims.

3. 'Human Rights Story of the Year'

Elijah Felice Rosales’ two-hander is essentially an argument between former colleagues, played by Justine Peña and CJ Navato. With the stage stripped bare, the audience is forced to focus entirely on the text and performances.