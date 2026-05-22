Baring the Filipino Soul: How Virgin Labfest chooses its final cut

Since it was founded in 2005 by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Virgin Labfest has grown into one of the country’s most important theater platforms. Built around staging “untried, untested and unstaged” one-act plays, the festival has long served as both a creative laboratory and a launching pad for emerging Filipino playwrights.

Why VLF matters

While much of the local theater industry relies on revivals and imported productions, VLF — now in its 21st year — continues to champion original Filipino writing and new voices. Over the years, it has helped shape the careers of playwrights such as Glenn Sevilla Mas, Eljay Castro Deldoc, Rody Vera and Dustin Celestino.

The festival has also become a reflection of contemporary Filipino realities, tackling subjects ranging from labor rights and migration to queerness and political memory. Because the format focuses on short experimental works, playwrights are given the freedom to respond quickly to current issues while experimenting with language, form and structure in ways traditional productions often cannot.