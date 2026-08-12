Success may look different for an actor, a fighter and an entrepreneur, but for Gerald Anderson, Mark Mugen and DBTK founder Emil Perez, the journey is built on the same foundation: consistency, hard work and the courage to keep going.

Speaking as ambassadors of Leon Strong Beer, the three reflected on the principles that have helped them overcome setbacks and continue pursuing their goals despite the challenges they have faced in their respective careers.

For Anderson, the best advice can be summed up in one Bisaya word: padayon.

The actor said perseverance alone is not enough if people fail to act on their aspirations.

“Ituloy mo ’yang pangarap na ’yan. Kasi kung pangarap lang ’yan, nasa isip mo lang. You have to work hard for that para ma-reach mo ’yung goal.”

Professional fighter Mark Mugen echoed the importance of persistence, saying life demands the same discipline required inside the ring.

“You have to work hard. There’s no substitute for hard work. I realize that in my sport, fighting. If you don’t work hard, you’ll lose. It’s black and white. Life is like that. Work hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key.”

Meanwhile, Emil Perez admitted that building DBTK meant embracing uncertainty and learning through experience.

“When we graduated, we just thought, gawin na natin ’to. You’ll learn. Of course, for every change, you have to adapt. Sa lahat ng ginagawa namin, we always take risks. Kasi without taking risks, you won’t be able to do something higher than you’ve dreamed of.”

Although they represent different industries, Anderson, Mugen and Perez arrived at the same conclusion: success is earned through resilience, consistency and the willingness to keep moving forward even when the road gets difficult.