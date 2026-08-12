Agot Isidro is set to stir up emotions in Netflix’s upcoming family drama Ganito, Ganyan, Ganoon as she takes on the role of Paz, the long-absent mother whose return shakes the family to its core.

At the press conference, Isidro revealed that Paz’s homecoming becomes the catalyst for long-buried pain, unresolved conflicts and emotional confrontations, particularly with her daughter Jo, played by Jodi Sta. Maria.

“I made a very major impact sa buhay ni Jodi because I was an absentee mother.”

Isidro shared that Paz’s arrival doesn’t simply reunite the family — it forces everyone to confront wounds that have remained hidden for years.

“I was the one who really opened the wounds of the family,” she said.

But while the character sparks conflict, Isidro hinted that the turmoil eventually leads to something more meaningful.

“And then from there, may beautiful chaos… and then maybe healing, maybe some excitement, maybe some fighting there.”

Describing the series as a reflection of real-life family relationships, the actress said viewers can expect an emotional roller-coaster filled with confrontations, reconciliation and moments many families can relate to.

In Ganito, Ganyan, Ganoon, Paz’s return proves that sometimes, healing begins only after old wounds are finally brought to the surface.

Ganito, Ganyan, Ganoon streams on. Etflix beginning 13 August.