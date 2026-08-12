“Naging stalker ako after ng breakup kasi sobrang mahal na mahal ko. Pumupunta na ako ng bahay. Parang gusto ko siya makita kahit bawal na,” JC candidly shared.

Looking back, the actor acknowledged that what he did was wrong. He said his actions came from being overwhelmed by his feelings and his struggle to let go of someone who had become important to him.

“Nagpupunta ako ng bahay niya hanggang sa alam kong mali na pero wala eh, napamahal ako nang sobra eh,” he continued.

JC, however, said he eventually found the strength to leave that chapter behind and move forward.

“So, hindi ko naman masisisi sarili ko but at least naka-move on din ako after,” he added.

His revelation offered a glimpse into a more vulnerable side of the actor, showing how heartbreak once challenged him to recognize his own boundaries and eventually learn the importance of moving on.