Vina Morales brings OPM hits to center stage

OPM icon Vina Morales is set to headline the latest installment of the CenterPlay Concert Series on 16 June.

Dubbed the “Ultimate Performer,” Morales will treat audiences to some of her biggest hits, including “Pangako Sa’Yo,” “Hindi Ko Kaya,” “Muntik Nang Maabot ang Langit” and “Nasaan Ka Na.” The concert is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at CenterPlay, City of Dreams’ live entertainment venue.