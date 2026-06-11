Vina Morales brings OPM hits to center stage

OPM icon Vina Morales is set to headline the latest installment of the CenterPlay Concert Series on 16 June.
Dubbed the “Ultimate Performer,” Morales will treat audiences to some of her biggest hits, including “Pangako Sa’Yo,” “Hindi Ko Kaya,” “Muntik Nang Maabot ang Langit” and “Nasaan Ka Na.” The concert is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at CenterPlay, City of Dreams’ live entertainment venue.
A fixture in Philippine entertainment for more than four decades, Morales has built a career spanning music, television, film, theater and live performances. In 2023, she expanded her international profile by joining the all-Filipino cast of the Broadway musical Here Lies Love in New York.
Morales follows a lineup of notable performers who have previously graced the CenterPlay stage, including Ice Seguerra, Gabby Concepcion, Ian Veneracion and Nina. Guests can also enjoy live sets from resident bands Rewind, Zyncxation and Sidetrack throughout the evening.