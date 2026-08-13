Tindig Pilipinas also welcomed the Office of the Ombudsman’s move to seek reconsideration of the bail ruling. It called Revilla a “repeat offender.”

The Third Division granted bail in a 2-1 decision, saying prosecutors failed to present evidence sufficient to justify denying Revilla provisional liberty.

In its 106-page resolution, the court said state witnesses and former Department of Public Works and Highways officials did not establish how Revilla facilitated funding for the project.

Associate Justice Karl Miranda dissented, arguing that Revilla’s alleged benefit from the scheme could not be disregarded.

“It is thus difficult to justify that the accused who personally benefited from the scheme is granted provisional liberty, while his co-accused are kept incarcerated despite lack of proof that they gained anything,” Miranda said.

“The administration of justice demands consistency and fairness,” he added.