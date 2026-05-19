The celebrities taking the VLF 2026 stage — plus the full festival schedule

CCP highlights VLF’s coming-of-age milestone

In her opening remarks during the VLF XXI press conference on 19 May, CCP president Kaye C. Tiñga described this year’s edition as a milestone for the long-running theater festival.

“The Cultural Center of the Philippines is immensely proud to be the home of Virgin Labfest, the country’s premier theater festival of untried, untested, and unstaged one-act plays since 2005,” she said.

Tiñga noted that the festival’s 21st edition reflects both artistic maturity and continued creative risk-taking.

“This year, VLF finally comes of age. Bearing the theme ‘Hubo’t Hubad,’ it brilliantly captures the maturity and artistry expected at twenty-one while continuing to harness the magic of theater and the arts,” she said.

She also emphasized how this year’s productions explore vulnerability and self-revelation, saying that VLF XXI “showcases how people bare and reveal themselves in their own ways.”