Ian Veneracion stages live music return

Award-winning actor and musician Ian Veneracion is set to reconnect with fans through an intimate live performance at CenterPlay inside City of Dreams Manila on 20 May at 9:30 p.m., marking his latest return to the concert stage.
This time, Veneracion promises an evening filled with classic ballads, crowd favorites, and tracks from his newly released extended play album, Searching for Stephn.
The EP introduces listeners to “Stephn,” a new musical identity inspired by his first name. Through the project, Veneracion explores a more stripped-down and introspective sound, leaning heavily into songwriting and emotional storytelling rather than performance-driven spectacle. The four-track release features the songs “I Walk Alone,” “Searching for Stephn,” “Tryin’,” and “Lights On.”
For Veneracion, music has increasingly become a deeply personal outlet — one that allows him to express reflection, vulnerability, and creative freedom beyond his established image as an actor.
Long before this new musical chapter, however, Veneracion had already built a decades-long career in entertainment. Beginning as a child actor in the 1980s, he eventually evolved into one of Philippine entertainment’s most recognizable leading men, balancing work across television, film and music.
On television, he became known for starring roles in hit series such as Pangako Sa ’Yo, Walang Hanggan and A Love to Last. More recently, he appeared in action-oriented primetime projects including The Iron Heart and Incognito.
His film career has also spanned multiple genres, from romance and drama to horror and suspense. Among his most acclaimed projects are Ilawod and Nanahimik ang Gabi, the latter earning him Best Actor honors at the Metro Manila Film Festival. His body of work also includes Feng Shui 2, The Achy Breaky Hearts and Block Z.
The son of acclaimed visual artist Roy Veneracion, Veneracion has long been associated with artistic reinvention, constantly reshaping his creative identity across disciplines while maintaining his appeal across generations.