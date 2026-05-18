Ian Veneracion stages live music return

The EP introduces listeners to “Stephn,” a new musical identity inspired by his first name. Through the project, Veneracion explores a more stripped-down and introspective sound, leaning heavily into songwriting and emotional storytelling rather than performance-driven spectacle. The four-track release features the songs “I Walk Alone,” “Searching for Stephn,” “Tryin’,” and “Lights On.”

For Veneracion, music has increasingly become a deeply personal outlet — one that allows him to express reflection, vulnerability, and creative freedom beyond his established image as an actor.

Long before this new musical chapter, however, Veneracion had already built a decades-long career in entertainment. Beginning as a child actor in the 1980s, he eventually evolved into one of Philippine entertainment’s most recognizable leading men, balancing work across television, film and music.