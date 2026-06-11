Over P319K worth of drugs seized, 17 suspects arrested in Nueva Ecija ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Anti-drug operations in Nueva Ecija resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects and the seizure of shabu valued at more than ₱319,000, according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).
On June 10, eight drug personalities were nabbed in coordinated operations across Muñoz, Palayan, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Santa Rosa, Llanera, and Bongabon. Authorities recovered 22.71 grams of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of ₱136,748.
A day earlier, on June 9, nine others were apprehended in separate buy-busts and raids. The biggest haul came in Cabanatuan City, where 14.13 grams of shabu worth ₱96,084 were seized.
All face charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. One will also face a case for violating Republic Act 10591 for illegal possession of firearms.
“The fight against illegal drugs continues. We will sustain these operations to keep communities safe and drug-free,” said PCOL Ritchie R. Claravall, director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO).
PRO3 said the efforts are carried out in line with the directives of Regional Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez and the national leadership of the Philippine National Police.