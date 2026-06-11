Over P319K worth of drugs seized, 17 suspects arrested in Nueva Ecija ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Anti-drug operations in Nueva Ecija resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects and the seizure of shabu valued at more than ₱319,000, according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

On June 10, eight drug personalities were nabbed in coordinated operations across Muñoz, Palayan, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Santa Rosa, Llanera, and Bongabon. Authorities recovered 22.71 grams of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of ₱136,748.

A day earlier, on June 9, nine others were apprehended in separate buy-busts and raids. The biggest haul came in Cabanatuan City, where 14.13 grams of shabu worth ₱96,084 were seized.