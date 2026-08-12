“[There is] a need to exercise appropriate judgment and responsibility in the use of social media, particularly where online activities involve learners, classroom activities, school premises, or otherwise arise from the performance of official functions,” the memorandum stated.

DepEd said the use of personal social media accounts does not exempt personnel from professional and ethical standards, especially when their posts are connected to their government roles, identify them as DepEd employees, or involve learners and school-related activities.

The department cited DepEd Order No. 049, s. 2022, which amended rules on professionalism in the implementation and delivery of basic education programs and services.

Under the order, DepEd officials and employees are expected to treat learners and stakeholders with “the highest degree of professionalism, skill, and excellence,” respect the rights of others, and avoid actions that could compromise their integrity as government workers or the reputation of the department.

The memorandum also reminded personnel to be cautious in sharing posts or other content, avoid spreading rumors and false information, refrain from online attacks against fellow employees, and avoid disparaging DepEd.

For teachers and personnel who directly interact with learners, DepEd stressed that greater care must be observed when posting content involving students or classroom activities.

“Teachers occupy positions of trust and exercise authority and influence over learners,” the memorandum said, adding that they must maintain appropriate professional boundaries and sound judgment when sharing content featuring learners under their supervision.

The department also referenced DepEd Order No. 006, s. 2026, or the guidelines on ensuring a safe and motivating learning environment, which include measures protecting learners’ rights, privacy, and personal information in both physical and online spaces.

DepEd said personnel must not repurpose learner participation, classroom activities, or school-related content for personal social media use in ways that could expose students to “unwarranted public scrutiny, ridicule, harassment, or controversy.”

It also cited DepEd Order No. 007, or the Media Management Guidelines, noting that personal social media accounts may still be subject to regulation if they contain official communications or adversely affect the image, reputation, or functions of the department.

“Particular care must be exercised when creating or publishing social media content involving learners or classroom activities,” DepEd said.