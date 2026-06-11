NPD sweep nets 9 fugitives

Police arrested nine wanted persons, including a high-priority fugitive, during a coordinated “Warrant Day” operation conducted by various district units and police stations, authorities announced.

The operation by the Northern Police District (NPD) resulted in the apprehension of one individual classified as a “most wanted person” and eight others listed as “wanted persons.”

The primary suspect, a 44-year-old Caloocan resident, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday along T.M. Kalaw Street in Barangay 178, Caloocan.