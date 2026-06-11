NPD sweep nets 9 fugitives

Police arrested nine wanted persons, including a high-priority fugitive, during a coordinated “Warrant Day” operation conducted by various district units and police stations, authorities announced.
The operation by the Northern Police District (NPD) resulted in the apprehension of one individual classified as a “most wanted person” and eight others listed as “wanted persons.”
The primary suspect, a 44-year-old Caloocan resident, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday along T.M. Kalaw Street in Barangay 178, Caloocan.
Operatives from the Caloocan City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section executed the arrest under a warrant issued Tuesday by Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 121 for service of sentence.
The suspect faces charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition under Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Following his arrest, he was taken to a medical facility for a mandatory physical examination before being documented at the station for turnover to the court.
District officials said the single-day warrant sweep is part of a broader strategy to scale up police visibility and sustain anti-criminality operations across northern Metro Manila.