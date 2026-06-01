NPD sweep nets 3 fugitives

Among those captured was a 43-year-old unemployed man listed as the No. 7 district-level and station-level most wanted person in Valenzuela.

Joint police units arrested the suspect on 30 May in Barangay Canumay West, Valenzuela, under a warrant issued by the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court Branch 172.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld by authorities in accordance with laws protecting victims, was arrested to serve his sentence for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Following his arrest, the convict underwent a mandatory medical examination and was turned over to the Valenzuela City Police Station custodial facility. He will remain there pending the official return of the arrest warrant to the issuing court.