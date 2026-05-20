Three fugitives arrested in Ilocos Norte ops

Paranada, listed as the Top 9 Most Wanted Person at the provincial level, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for alleged violation of the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 involving illegal fishing.

The warrant carried a recommended bail amount of ₱120,000.

The suspect was arrested in Poblacion 1, Barangay Adams, Adams, Ilocos Norte before being brought to the Adams Rural Health Unit for medical and physical examination. He was later transferred to the Adams Municipal Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the court of origin.

Meanwhile, at around 4:30 p.m. on May 18, personnel of the Laoag City Police Station together with Luna Municipal Police Station of PROCOR, PIT Ilocos Norte, and 1st INPMFC arrested a 47-year-old male listed as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person at the city level.

The suspect, who is married and unemployed, was arrested at his residence in Barangay 58, Casili, Laoag City. He is a native of Sitio 6, Barangay Quirino, Luna, Apayao.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest against the suspect for charges of rape and rape by sexual assault under the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Acts 8353 and 11648.

Police said no bail was recommended for both charges.

The arrested suspect was brought to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the court of origin.

Another wanted person was also arrested by personnel of the Batac City Police Station at around 1:25 p.m. on May 15.

Police identified the suspect as a 52-year-old married farmer from Barangay Quiling Sur, Batac City.

The accused was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Physical Injury and Damage to Property under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code.

Authorities arrested the suspect at his residence before bringing him to the Batac City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition prior to turnover to the issuing court.

In an interview with Daily Tribune, Police Colonel Joemar Q. Labiano said the arrests reflect the continuing efforts of law enforcement authorities to intensify operations against wanted persons in the province.

“We remain steadfast in our campaign against all forms of criminality and violations of the law. These successful operations demonstrate the strong coordination among our operating units and our commitment to maintaining peace and order in Ilocos Norte,” Labiano said.