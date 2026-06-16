BOC intercepts drug parcels inside speakers, water filters

Authorities said the shipments contained more than 7,000 grams of suspected shabu, 5,900 grams of high-grade marijuana known as “kush,” liquid marijuana vape cartridges and over 8,000 grams of opium poppy.

Bureau of Customs (BoC) deputy chief of staff Chris Bendijo said the contraband was cleverly concealed to evade detection.

The suspected shabu was found inside water filters, the marijuana was stuffed into speaker systems, and the opium poppy was tucked into decorative flower arrangements.

“In our view, there is a syndicate behind this operating within the ASEAN region,” Bendijo said in a television interview. “They may be testing our infrastructure and equipment to see if these items will actually be detected.”

Customs officials said the parcels were flagged through risk profiling. While the shipments included names for intended recipients, Bendijo said investigators are wary of the declarations.

“We have identified consignees, but we do not immediately believe this information,” Bendijo said. “Logically, if you are bringing in contraband, you would not use your real name.”

Meantime, Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno warned criminal groups against attempting to exploit international courier services. He cited that in recent months, smugglers have hidden drugs in various items, including Bibles.

The seized substances were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for laboratory examination.

Under the leadership of district collector Yasmin Obillos-Mapa, the BoC-NAIA said it is using “controlled deliveries” — where authorities monitor a shipment to its destination — to track down the individuals involved.

Authorities urged the public not to accept offers to act as drug couriers, citing the severe legal penalties under Philippine law.