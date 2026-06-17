BoC ops net P30-M shabu

Bureau of Customs (BoC) officials have intercepted separate inbound shipments containing more than 4.5 kilograms of suspected shabu with a combined estimated street value of P30.97 million.
At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Customs personnel flagged two parcels Tuesday at the Central Mail Exchange Center. The packages contained approximately 505 grams of the illegal drug, valued at P3.43 million.
A claimant who arrived to receive the parcels was arrested and turned over to authorities.
In a separate operation at the Port of Clark, Customs officers intercepted a larger shipment from the United States containing 4,050 grams of shabu worth an estimated P27.54 million.
The parcel, which arrived 9 June and was bound for Mandaluyong City, was declared as nail powder and salon products.