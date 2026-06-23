BI intercepts Filipino bound for illegal Russia job

During a secondary inspection by the Bureau of Immigration’s border enforcement section, authorities discovered that Hong Kong was a transit point and his final destination was Moscow.

The passenger initially claimed he was traveling to Hong Kong for a five-day vacation sponsored by a friend.

Further questioning revealed that recruiters on Facebook and WhatsApp had offered him a monthly salary of $2,700 and promised he could eventually obtain Russian citizenship.

The passenger could not present the required employment documents, overseas employment clearances, or proof of legal deployment.

Immigration commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned the public against deceptive recruitment schemes that exploit individuals seeking jobs abroad.

“Illegal recruiters are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, often using social media platforms to lure victims with promises of high salaries, easy deployment, and even citizenship,” Viado said.

“These recruiters will promise you greener pastures, but oftentimes these offers turn out to be false, leaving victims stranded, exploited, or exposed to dangerous situations,” he added.

Viado urged aspiring overseas workers to verify job openings through the Department of Migrant Workers.

The interception comes amid ongoing government concern over unauthorized employment streams to Russia.