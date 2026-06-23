Man illegally recruited to work abroad rescued at NAIA

The passenger, identified only by the alias John, 46, was stopped from departing for Hong Kong on 20 Jun after immigration officers uncovered inconsistencies in his travel documents and declarations.

Initial inspection showed that the passenger claimed to be a tourist traveling to Hong Kong for a five-day vacation sponsored by a friend. However, during secondary inspection conducted by members of the BI's Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section, authorities discovered that Hong Kong was merely a transit point and that his actual destination was Moscow, Russia.

Further questioning revealed that he had allegedly been recruited through Facebook and WhatsApp by individuals claiming to represent a staffing agency. He was reportedly promised a monthly salary of USD 2,700 and was told that he could eventually obtain Russian citizenship.

The passenger was unable to present the required employment documents, overseas employment clearances, or proof that he had undergone the legal deployment process required for overseas workers.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned Filipinos against falling victim to deceptive recruitment schemes that prey on individuals seeking better opportunities abroad.

"Illegal recruiters are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, often using social media platforms to lure victims with promises of high salaries, easy deployment, and even citizenship. These recruiters will promise you greener pastures, but oftentimes these offers turn out to be false, leaving victims stranded, exploited, or exposed to dangerous situations in foreign countries," said Viado.

"We urge all aspiring overseas workers to verify job offers through the Department of Migrant Workers and to undergo the proper legal deployment process. The safeguards established by government agencies exist to protect our workers from abuse, trafficking, and exploitation," he added.

Viado noted that the interception comes amid continuing concerns over the deployment of Filipinos to work abroad through unauthorized channels.

The BI chief cited the recent repatriation of 24 overseas Filipino workers from Russia, who were assisted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The Philippine government expressed gratitude to the Russian government for the swift processing of the return of the 24 overseas workers.

The Bureau reiterated its warning to the public to seek overseas employment only through legitimate channels and to report suspected illegal recruitment activities to the proper authorities.