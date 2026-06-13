Inspection yields weed hidden inside chocolates

According to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, the packages had been declared as containing chocolates and were scheduled for delivery to a consignee in Tagbilaran City.

Investigators said the parcels originated from Bulacan.

The shipment drew the attention of logistics facility personnel after X-ray screening revealed unusual contents inside the packages.

The parcels were subsequently subjected to further inspection by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Narcotics detection dogs gave a positive alert indicating the possible presence of illegal drugs concealed inside the shipment.

A manual inspection later led to the discovery of the suspected marijuana hidden inside containers labeled “Ube Krunch” and “Choco Krunch.”

The seized evidence will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposition and laboratory examination.

The police have also launched a deeper investigation to identify and locate the individuals responsible for the attempted shipment of the illegal drugs.