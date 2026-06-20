NAIA 3 passenger held for estafa

Authorities said personnel of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group arrested the suspect after confirming the existence of a standing warrant issued by Judge Divina Gracia Lopez Pelino of the Regional Trial Court, National Judicial Region, Branch 231 in Pasay City.

The suspect is facing charges of estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code. Officials said no bail was recommended for the accused.

Following his arrest, the suspect was turned over to the Makati Police Guadalupe Nuevo Sub-Station for proper disposition and further legal proceedings.